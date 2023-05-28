Alliance Wealth Management Group Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $70.40. 1,059,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,502. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day moving average is $61.43. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $70.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

