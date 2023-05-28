Allen Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $273.83 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.33.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.83.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

