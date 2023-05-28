Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.40 and a 200 day moving average of $92.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

See Also

