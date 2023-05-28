Algorand Hits Market Cap of $1.10 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $28.92 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00054209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00038988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,629,391,689 coins and its circulating supply is 7,241,922,195 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

