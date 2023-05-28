Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.10 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000551 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $32.29 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00053187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00038871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017866 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,629,391,324 coins and its circulating supply is 7,241,921,830 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

