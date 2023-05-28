AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the April 30th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AirTrip Stock Performance

AirTrip stock remained flat at C$13.00 during midday trading on Friday. AirTrip has a 1 year low of C$13.00 and a 1 year high of C$13.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.00.

AirTrip Company Profile

AirTrip Corp. engages in the online travel agency business in Japan. The company operates AirTrip, a travel platform. It also engages in IT offshore development, inbound travel agency/ Wi-Fi rental, media, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as Evolable Asia Corp. and changed its name to AirTrip Corp.

