Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Tops $456,533.94

Aion (AION) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Aion has a total market cap of $456,533.94 and $165.38 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00130364 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00060943 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00022104 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003748 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000477 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

