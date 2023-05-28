Agilent Technologies’ (A) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at 888

888 reissued their maintains rating on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on A. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.35.
Agilent Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $120.42 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.27 and a 200-day moving average of $143.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,855,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,824,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.
