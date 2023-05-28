AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of AGCO worth $13,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AGCO by 118.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 10.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $114.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.67. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGCO. StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

