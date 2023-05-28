Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Short Interest Up 20.8% in May

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,490,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the April 30th total of 27,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AMD stock traded up $6.68 on Friday, reaching $127.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,922,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,740,536. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $127.43. The company has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $12,055,230,000. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.17.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

