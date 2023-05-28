4,352 Shares in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,819,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,819 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,905,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 733.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 856,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,320,000 after acquiring an additional 754,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

