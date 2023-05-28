21,298 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,925,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.9 %

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.60.

NYSE:ELV opened at $445.89 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.