175,000 Shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Purchased by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.1% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned 0.11% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.66.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
