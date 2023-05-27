Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $431-440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.24 million. Zuora also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.03-0.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora Trading Up 1.7 %

Zuora stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

Insider Activity at Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $148,991.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,540.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,233.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,606 shares of company stock valued at $803,526. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Zuora by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 29,155 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Zuora by 554.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 515,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 436,688 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $1,986,000,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $7,113,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,745,000 after purchasing an additional 177,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.