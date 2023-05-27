ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Down 29.3% in May

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ZOZO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SRTTY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.02. 13,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,139. ZOZO has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58.

ZOZO Company Profile

ZOZO, Inc engages in the electronic commerce (EC) business. It operates through the following business divisions: ZOZOTOWN Business, PayPay Mall, PB, MSP, BtoB, Advertising, and Others. The ZOZOTOWN Business division provides fashion shopping site called “”ZOZOTOWN”” and branded clothes shop called “”ZOZOUSED””.

