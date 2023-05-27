Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 1,052 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 630.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.47.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $142.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $175.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

