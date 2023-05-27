Zions Bancorporation N.A. Reduces Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $98.32 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $130.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 819.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

