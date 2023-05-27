Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys New Shares in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cars.com by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cars.com by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cars.com by 597.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cars.com by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 49,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $921,673.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,146,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 49,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $921,673.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,146,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $321,767.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,760 shares of company stock worth $2,404,092. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cars.com Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

CARS stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Cars.com’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About Cars.com

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.