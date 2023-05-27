Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 151.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after buying an additional 556,793 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,002,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,125,000 after purchasing an additional 386,109 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,876,000 after purchasing an additional 159,896 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,132,000 after purchasing an additional 82,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $141.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.87.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

