Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 253 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIG. TheStreet cut shares of American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

NYSE:AIG opened at $54.07 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.71.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

