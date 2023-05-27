Zcash (ZEC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.75 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 27th. Zcash has a total market cap of $528.93 million and $24.75 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $32.39 or 0.00121496 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00046372 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00031255 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

