Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) CEO Ian Mortimer Sells 31,655 Shares

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,833.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,660.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $40.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.41. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XENE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 153,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,471.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,001,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.