Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Worthington Industries worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average is $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $65.17.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $629,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $629,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $977,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,338,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,998,170.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

