World Mobile Token Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 27th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $54.86 million and approximately $680,875.26 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00053733 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00039396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018402 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000982 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 418,847,659 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

