Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of -209.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.45. Workday has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $218.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.18.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 7,059 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,386,175.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,329,791.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

