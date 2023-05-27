Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Workday Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $218.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.21 and its 200-day moving average is $188.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of -209.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 25.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 369,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,401,000 after buying an additional 74,537 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 344.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 153,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $5,164,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.18.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

