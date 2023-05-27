Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $235.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.18.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Up 10.0 %

WDAY stock opened at $216.07 on Wednesday. Workday has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $218.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.21 and its 200-day moving average is $188.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of -150.05, a P/E/G ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.