Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Workday Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $19.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.07. 6,730,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of -209.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.45. Workday has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $218.88.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,064,000 after buying an additional 126,266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,504,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after buying an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,607,000 after buying an additional 77,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.18.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

