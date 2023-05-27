Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Woolworths to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Woolworths Stock Performance

Shares of Woolworths stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Woolworths has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90.

Woolworths Cuts Dividend

About Woolworths

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0603 per share. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.

