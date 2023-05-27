Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Acquired by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC grew its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Wolfspeed accounts for about 0.7% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of WOLF traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.20. 3,050,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,718,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $125.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.48.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wolfspeed news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.