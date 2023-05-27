WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Short Interest Update

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,400 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the April 30th total of 562,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.55. The stock had a trading volume of 471,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a 1 year low of $68.13 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in WNS by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 68,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in WNS by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in WNS by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,830,000 after buying an additional 100,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.78.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

