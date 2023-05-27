Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.23. 17,399,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,966,940. The company has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

