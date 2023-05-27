Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,774 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after buying an additional 18,252,701 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,172,000 after buying an additional 416,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,602,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,364,000 after buying an additional 571,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 17,399,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,966,940. The stock has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.66.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

