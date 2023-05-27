Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Wayfair worth $24,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of W. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Up 4.4 %

W traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.42. 3,645,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,698,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.05. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $76.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Wayfair from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Wayfair from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $111,775.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,276,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,889 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $111,775.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,276,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,757 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $106,392.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,687.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,677 shares of company stock worth $1,385,880. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.