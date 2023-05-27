WAX (WAXP) Trading Down 7% Over Last Week

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $179.58 million and $886,771.23 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,988,735,370 coins and its circulating supply is 3,309,031,276 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,988,378,752.4198895 with 3,308,674,662.7969117 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05410741 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $1,508,990.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

