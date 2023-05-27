Wade G W & Inc. Sells 6,919 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29,185.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,598,000 after buying an additional 841,710 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,979.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after buying an additional 536,301 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 114.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 224,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,216.4% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 90,710 shares during the last quarter.

PAVE opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

