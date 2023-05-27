Wade G W & Inc. Sells 557 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in 3M by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in 3M by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

MMM opened at $96.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $95.35 and a 52-week high of $152.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.49.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

