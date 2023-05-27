Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,814,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 125,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,661,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in American Tower by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $182.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.91 and a 200 day moving average of $208.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.