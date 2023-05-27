Wade G W & Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

EEM opened at $39.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $43.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

