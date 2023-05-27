Wade G W & Inc. Has $915,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 123.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $113.82 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.88 and its 200-day moving average is $128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

