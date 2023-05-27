Wade G W & Inc. Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $309.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.43%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

