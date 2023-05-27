Wade G W & Inc. Has $572,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,211 shares of company stock valued at $24,589,579 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $356.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.00. The company has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

