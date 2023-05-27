Wade G W & Inc. Buys 592 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $108.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.78 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.