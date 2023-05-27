Wade G W & Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 107,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 92.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 16.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of FHTX stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $18.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 947.38% and a negative net margin of 545.45%. Research analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

