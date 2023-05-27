VVS Finance (VVS) Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $105.89 million and approximately $286,578.05 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 72,402,963,764,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,202,246,950,496 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

