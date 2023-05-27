Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.27

Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.27 and traded as low as $5.01. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 171,099 shares.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGD. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $129,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 36,813 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 37.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,356,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 367,369 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

