Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.27

Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.27 and traded as low as $5.01. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 171,099 shares.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
