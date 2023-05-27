Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Update

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,153,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vivos Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RDGL remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 129,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,937. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Vivos has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.12.

About Vivos

Vivos, Inc is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals.

