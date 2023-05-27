Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Update

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,153,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vivos Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RDGL remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 129,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,937. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Vivos has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.12.
About Vivos
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivos (RDGL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.