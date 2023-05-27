Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 216.4% from the April 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered Vivendi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

Vivendi Price Performance

Shares of VIVHY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 39,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,356. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Vivendi Increases Dividend

About Vivendi

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This is an increase from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

