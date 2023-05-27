Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC) Short Interest Update

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vision Sensing Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSAC. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Vision Sensing Acquisition by 4.6% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vision Sensing Acquisition by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 586,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 158,133 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Vision Sensing Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40.

About Vision Sensing Acquisition

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

