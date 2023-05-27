Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Update

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the April 30th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vision Marine Technologies Price Performance

Vision Marine Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.92. 8,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $8.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vision Marine Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMAR. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

